Carmakers unveil biometrics plans as market forecast to surpass $700M by 2027

Biometrics in the automotive market will be a $709 million global market by 2027, up by a 19 percent compound annual growth rate from $210 million in 2020, according to a new report from MarketDigits.

The report divides the market into hardware and software components, and further breaks down the market according to biometric modality and geography.

The market report comes amid a flurry of activity in the space.

Gentex completes development of rearview mirror with iris recognition

Gentex has developed an iris biometrics system for rearview mirrors to activate driver profiles, including vehicle personalization settings and possible restrictions, such as for teen drivers.

The biometric rearview mirror is also envisioned as a possible central system for what are now digital systems spread throughout the car. A personal assistant may run from the dash, while the driver profile may be embedded in a key fob, and a garage door opener on a sun visor, Autoblog points out.

Gentex partnered with Fingerprint Cards in 2018 to develop iris biometrics for automobiles.

The rearview mirror is designed with an integrated toll payment system, which was rolled out on Audi’s in 2018, and could also be connected to the driver’s biometrics for authentication.

Smarter AI, meanwhile, has partnered up with Edgetensor, Jungo Connectivity and PathPartner Technology Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) to address the growing demand for AI-powered driver monitoring.

The company wants to build distracted driver detection into its cameras to improve road safety.

Concept cars to production rollouts

The Vision AVTR concept car from Mercedes-Benz starts when the driver performs biometric authentication by placing their hand on the center console for breathing and heartbeat recognition, TechSpot writes.

At the IAA Mobility 2021 show in Munich, the company also showed off a feature for responding to the thoughts of the driver, through the electrodes of a head-worn BCI device. The driver looks at a specific light on the dashboard to initiate an action.

Electric vehicle startup Faraday Future picked up a $25 million investment from Palantir just before its July IPO, according to an SEC document newly revealed by The Verge.

Faraday Future also signed a contract to use Palantir software, and while the company did not reveal plans for the software deal or the investment, its FF 91 vehicle, slated to go into production in July 2022, is expected to have cameras capable of performing facial recognition for each seat.

Baidu unveiled its vision for future mobility at its annual event in August, which incudes “robocars” with voice and facial recognition used for personalization, aftermarketNews reports.

The vision also includes a lot of other artificial intelligence features, supporting autonomous driving as well as personal assistant and other functions.

The ActiveGlide hands-free highway driving system featured on the 2022 Lincoln Navigator uses face biometrics to ensure the driver is focussed on the road, Yahoo News reports, similar to how Ford’s BlueCruise feature works.

Toyota is building a fingerprint sensor into the ignition button to help reduce incidents of auto theft, according to The Japan Times.

The feature is expected to be offered on the 2022 300-Series Land Cruiser, which will not be released in the U.S., though it is expected to be implemented in other Toyota or Lexus vehicles in the future.

The 2022 Genesis GV70 similarly has a fingerprint biometrics sensor built into the dash, just above the ignition button, The Drive writes.

A Genesis representative told The Drive that in-car payments are already being authenticated with biometrics in the Korean market, for purchases like gas and parking. Driver’s must also have their phone to start the car, which The Drive’s reviewer found seems superfluous.

