NEC Thailand to provide facial recognition onboarding for hospital patients

NEC Thailand has announced a new biometrics partnership with Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital, which is affiliated with the largest hospital in the country.

The collaboration will see the technology giant’s country subsidiary provide the hospital with a new onboarding process for patients that will use contactless, facial recognition-based technologies.

The move is primarily aimed at facilitating the patient registration process, but NEC confirmed face biometrics will also be used to identify unresponsive patients (with no ID on them) in the emergency room.

“NEC’s work, especially in integrating our existing solutions, was instrumental in supporting Smart Face Recognition and allowing for a faster and more accurate registration process,” states a spokesperson for Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun.

The new partnership also reportedly saw NEC Thailand upgrading Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital’s CCTV system to improve the facility’s overall security.

Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital’s Security Video Wall

Source: NEC Thailand

“We are delighted to have deployed NEC’s latest face recognition solution for Siriraj Hospital,” says NEC Thailand President Ichiro Kurihara.

Thanks to the new NEC technologies, the CEO believes the hospital will be able to reduce registration response times, as well as administering treatment more quickly.

“By enabling contactless patient registrations, NEC aims to support safer and more secure environments by reducing in-person exposure, especially in environments such as hospitals where the risks of infection from COVID-19 and other diseases are higher,” Kurihara adds.

NEC has been particularly active in the last few months, claiming a win in a NIST iris biometrics accuracy test in September, demonstrating new biometric products at the Connect:ID event in October, and partnering with Star Alliance Biometrics on contactless boarding solutions earlier this month.

“We will continue innovating and developing solutions that deliver greater social value to society,” Kurihara concludes.

