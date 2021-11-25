ZKTeco, Xator expand with new facilities

ZKTeco has announced the opening of its new factory in Bangalore, India, in a move which the company says clears a new path forward for new possibilities and business opportunities.

Xator Corporation has also announced the expansion of its presence in West Virginia, United States, with the establishment of a new office in the city of Bridgeport.

ZKteco new India factory operational

ZKTeco says in a company announcement that its new factory was launched to help deliver excellence in biometrics and security services.

The opening event unfolded in the presence of top personalities of the company and a number of business partners.

According to ZKTeco, the opening of the factory is also to support the ‘Make in India’ initiative which aims to create a conducive eco-system for the Biometric and Security Industry as well as to develop a modern and efficient infrastructure-base to open up new opportunities for local production and workforce procurement.

This move, the company adds, positions it on the path of its next level of growth-oriented development and makes it a distinctive and pioneering enterprise in the Indian market landscape for developing innovative and effective biometric and security solutions at affordable price without compromising the quality of products and services.

Xator expands in West Virginia

Xator’s expansion will not only increase customer access to Xator subject-matter experts, but according to a press release will enhance the company’s capacity to develop innovative solutions with the company’s FBI Criminal Justice Information Service (CJIS) and DoD biometric customers as well as with West Virginia University, and the Center for Identification Technology Research (CITeR).

The statement adds that with the new location, Xator will be able to work closely with government, industry and academia partners, and bring innovative ideas and a concerted technical approach to new biometric and other identity management solutions.

CEO David Scott said: “The opening of our Bridgeport will allow us to more proactively integrate with organizations working on present and future biometric challenges. We are excited to expand our working relationship with WVU and to breathe new energy into our combined efforts to identity, track and eliminate threats to our national security.

A ribbon ceremony to flag off the new office is scheduled for December 8.

Xator supports customer requirements from offices across many U.S. states and has a large overseas footprint with hundreds of staff often deployed to what it calls “challenging and dangerous locations.”

Xator subsidiary InCadence Strategic Solutions is supporting the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Biometrics Project Management Office in its migration of the Near Real Time Identity Operations (NRTIO) system to AWS GovCloud.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | India | United States | Xator | ZKTeco