BioRugged brings tough biometric devices to IBMATA

BioRugged has joined the International Border Management and Technologies Association (IBMATA) as a corporate member. The Association focuses on bringing together biometric and identity management providers from governments and private companies to review and analyze the latest requirements and challenges in the border control market.

By joining IBMATA, BioRugged will now contribute to the non-profit with its experience in biometric voter registration and verification, know your customer (KYC), and National ID enrollment projects.

“IBMATA provides an excellent forum to get direct input from experts and policy makers.” comments BioRugged CEO Arnd Langguth.

“Gathering the exact needs and detailed procedures of usage is the first step in our product development process.”

According to the CEO, BioRugged products are sold by system integrators worldwide, so it is important for the company to have access to the end users through IBMATA on a noncommercial basis.

“Any product for the Border Control market will be first and foremost benchmarked by the ease-of-use for the officer under a wide range of usage scenarios,” Langguth adds.

Tony Smith CBE, chairman of IBMATA and former director general of the UK Border Force, echoed Langguth’s point, explaining that Border Force Officers are constantly adapting to new risks and issues, and it is important that the private and public sectors work together to support them in their mission.

“Biorugged brings specific mobile and biometric capabilities to border control, which are increasingly relevant in the world of modern day border management strategies,” Smith concludes.

The announcement of BioRugged joining IBMATA comes days after the company unveiled new biometric products at the Trustech 2021 event in Paris, France.

biometrics | BioRugged | border management | digital identity | IBMATA | identity management