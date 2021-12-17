Checkin.com acquires Datacorp for AI image analysis in $4.7M deal

Checkin.com Group has acquired all shares in Estonian AI software firm Datacorp OÜ for €4.15 million (US$4.7 million) to add to its growing suite of technologies for enabling users to access online services and complement its recent addition of biometric technology through GetID.

Datacorp’s team of 17 develops an AI engine for image analysis based on neural network algorithms and computer vision used against a vector database.

Kristoffer Cassel, CEO and co-founder of Checkin.com Group, comments, “The Datacorp team has cutting-edge expertise within this complex area and the AI technology they have started to build is just brilliant.

“We always strive to stay far ahead in our product development, and we have identified their knowledge and technology as an important pillar in our development of the checkin solutions of the future.”

The CEO of Sweden-based Checkin.com added that “their technology also complements the technology developed by GetID in a great way, and will strengthen our software both in the short and mid-term.”

The Datacorp deal follows Checkin.com’s August acquisition of another Estonian identity firm, GetID, for $9.5 million. GetID brought ID document and selfie biometric authentication to the Group.

The following month, Europe’s largest airline, Ryanair, selected GetID for image recognition and face biometrics to allow passengers to complete remote identity verification before arriving at the airport.

“We have been following Checkin.com Group for some time now and are as impressed by the software they have built as we are convinced that our AI technology will fit perfectly into their end-to-end market offering,” comments Vladimir Alekseev, CEO and co-founder of Datacorp.

“We are excited to become part of Checkin.com Group and play our part in changing the internet.”

The Datacorp deal is expected to be completed in January 2022.

Article Topics

acquisitions | AI | biometrics | Checkin.com | computer vision technology | Datacorp | GetID | image analysis