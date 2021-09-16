New selfie biometrics customers for GetID and Trueface, solutions from Socure and Equifax

Europe’s largest airline group Ryanair has selected Checkin.com’s GetID for image recognition and face biometrics to enable passengers to complete remote identity verification.

GetID was acquired by Checkin.com just weeks ago for roughly $9.5 million to integrate the digital identity company’s selfie biometrics into the online check-in company’s software-as-a-service portfolio.

The agreement will see Checkin.com Group’s app used by Ryanair passengers for identity verification.

“This news is the perfect testament for our AI driven image recognition technology developed by GetID,” comments Andreas Thim, deputy CEO at Checkin.com Group. “We are convinced that the technology is far ahead of the competition and are thrilled to see that such a prominent player as Ryanair shares the same view. As a Group we aim to offer our end to end checkin software to many more verticals going forward, and travel will hopefully be one where we get positive traction. We will now focus on delivering value to our customers and shareholders through capital efficient growth, both organic and through acquisitions.”

In a customer win utilizing similar technology for a different application, Trueface is powering an automated bar at Jacksonville Jaguars home games at TIAA Bank Field, The Florida Times-Union reports.

The TendedBar system works by users scanning a driver’s license and credit card, and having Trueface biometrics confirm they are the license holder. Trueface biometrics are also used to store a digital identity for the customer, so that they only need to scan their ID and payment card once. The ten-foot long unit can serve 14 drinks per minute, according to the report.

New solutions from Socure, Equifax

Socure has launched a predictive document and identity verification solution, which it says is the industry’s first, which not only authenticates the customer with selfie biometrics, but also predicts whether the confirmed identity belongs to someone safe to transact with.

The new Socure Predictive Document Verification solution performs hundreds of validation checks on each ID document and selfie. The company says it uses multi-dimensional predictive signals and machine learning analysis for decisioning.

The solution delivers auto-decisioning rates of up to 98 percent within seconds, while detecting spoofs and biometric presentation attacks with 99.5 percent accuracy. The decisioning includes checks against know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) enforcement lists.

Jumio recently published a white paper outlining the qualities that contribute to the success of AML compliance programs.

“Legacy providers that specialize only in identity document verification aren’t able to integrate seamless risk checks because they don’t have historical data, the machine learning engine, or the 1000s of predictive signals to deliver near perfect fraud classification. This means their customers are missing critical insights or are left with cobbling together disparate products that are costly to deploy and manage as they’re loaded with compounding false positives,” comments Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure. “What’s worse, the legacy approach still leaves gaps in determining whether it’s safe to do business with a consumer and predict the likelihood that person will commit fraud in the future while frequently requiring multiple retries on the capture of the document. With Socure’s Predictive Document Verification, we provide a single solution that eliminates the guesswork, with the highest degree of accuracy and customer experience.”

Equifax, meanwhile, has launched a new solution for the multi-family property industry to help property managers handle the increased demand for rental properties.

The new cloud-based Digital Identity Suite from Equifax provides document verification and selfie biometrics, InstaTouch ID to auto-fill authentication data, multi-factor authentication through device and SIM authentication, and the company’s FraudIQ Synthetic ID Alerts. Property managers can also use Equifax’ technology for automated verifications of applicant income and employment, according to the announcement.

“Improving consumer experience, protecting against identity fraud, lowering application friction and streamlining the screening process can help property managers attract new tenants and maintain higher rental occupancy rates,” says Tom Ciulla, SVP of Enterprise Alliances for Mortgage & Housing at Equifax. “Our entire line-up of multi-family solutions offers a comprehensive and customizable way for property managers to help build trust with applicants – starting at the very first touchpoint, which is identity verification.”

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | Equifax | facial recognition | GetID | identity verification | image recognition | Jumio | KYC | onboarding | secure transactions | Socure | Trueface