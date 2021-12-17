CyberLink upgrades management tools for biometric surveillance and access control platform

CyberLink has updated its biometric surveillance and access control software with a new Video Monitoring and Recording (VMR) module and a series of add-ons.

The VMR module dramatically improves the video management capabilities included in FaceMe Security 7.0, and the new version adds support for H.265 coding formats and DIDO I/O card modules, the company says.

Using the new module as a replacement for CyberLink’s Monitor Add-On enables administrators to gallery and floor plans to logically connect IP cameras for seamless, real-time video tracking through facilities, according to the announcement. The VMR module provides live monitoring and recording of video streams from IP cameras, while the Security Central Management Console enables searches for individuals by image to reveal where a target has been with facial recognition, and the creation of customized groups.

The inclusion of H.265 support allows the use of files 50 to 75 percent smaller, CyberLink says, and DIDO I/O support allows complete integration with door controls, locks and lights.

CyberLink’s face biometric liveness detection technology recently passed an ISO/IEC standard compliance assessment from iBeta in November.

