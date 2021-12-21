Enacomm partners with PSCU to deploy mobile authentication solutions for US credit unions

Enacomm has concluded a partnership with PSCU, a major credit union service organization in the United States, to offer customers a seamless and secure payment experience with biometrics.

The partnership means that credit unions across the U.S. will be able to launch new mobile apps and websites through PSCU’s prepaid product line with next-generation functionality involving biometric authentication, according to the announcement from Enacomm.

Prepaid mobile applications and websites built and deployed for PSCU credit unions with Enacomm technology include modern money-management functionality such as smart budgets with personalized guidance and alerts that help users stay within their set limits, auto-categorization of expenses, set-aside goal tracking, and mobile check deposit, the release mentions. The system features two-factor authentication, fingerprint and face biometrics, and real-time alerts and notifications for robust security, and users can easily lock and unlock their cards, Enacomm says.

“With our digital-first product strategy, PSCU is committed to helping credit unions deliver enhanced digital experiences to their members – and smartly-designed digital interaction channels are essential for success in today’s increasingly digital world,” says Cody Banks, vice president of Payment & Fraud Solutions at PSCU. “Our partnership with Enacomm makes a process that typically demands considerable time and investment significantly more efficient, better enabling our credit unions to help their members seamlessly conduct essential prepaid banking needs through their preferred channel.”

According to Enacomm, while creating a seamless, omnichannel member experience for cardholders, the prepaid web platform matches the mobile application in function and feel, as the branded websites offer credit unions the opportunity to feature breakout information, card activation and linking, access to member support, and mobile app download links, among other services.

Enacomm CEO Michael Boukadakis said it feels good to help empower smaller credit unions to leverage their power of competition in the market space. “Credit unions have unique advantages over big banks, such as local presence and deep member relationships, but one challenge has been lack of budget to build modern technology on par with the offerings of banks in the billion and trillion-dollar clubs. Enacomm is happy to be able to empower these smaller financial institutions to viably compete with advanced, easy-to-use self-service technologies in a digitally-driven world.”

Enacomm appointed a new CRO in September to help accelerate its biometrics and fintech tools growth.

