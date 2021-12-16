Enterprise biometric solution combines Nymi wearable, G+D access control technology

A wristband for passwordless physical and logical biometric access control has been jointly developed by Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) and Nymi to unify enterprise operations.

Workers use the fingerprint and heartbeat biometrics of the Nymi Band to authenticate to the Nymi Connected Worker Platform, without a centralized biometric database. The Personal Identity Verification (PIV) applet from G+D ensures interoperability with company assets.

The long-standing partners say the wearable biometrics can support integrations in line with Privacy by Design and zero trust frameworks.

“We experience the vulnerabilities of organizations built on password-enabled perimeters every day, in both public and private sectors,” explains Chris Sullivan, CEO of Nymi. “That’s why the collective shift to passwordless systems is inevitable. Biometrics are the strongest security protocol available to us. However, it’s clear that the loss of biometric identifiers would have far more serious consequences than the loss of a password, and therefore the integrity of biometric solutions is a top priority for organizations in all industries.”

The Nymi Band 3.0 was certified as a FIDO2 passwordless authenticator earlier this year.

“Security management of sensitive company areas takes up a lot of time, financial and human resources every year,” emphasizes Dr. Ferdinand Burianek, head of Public Sector, Transit and Enterprise Security business of G+D. “The use of biometric data saved on a Secure Element itself can open up completely new possibilities here. After all, it is crucial how and where sensitive data and applications are stored. Beyond users’ control of their biometric data at all times, our solution ensures also a combination of great user experience and high security.”

Article Topics

access control | access management | authentication | biometric data | biometrics | enterprise | fingerprint recognition | Giesecke & Devrient (G+D) | heartbeat | Nymi | Nymi Band | wearables