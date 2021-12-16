Grabba and Todaq jointly launch decentralized biometric credentials SDK

Mobile biometrics provider Grabba and credential and access management provider Todaq have launched the jointly-developed GOTO decentralized digital identity product to the Red Hart Marketplace to help developers build biometric liveness and peer-to-peer verifications into their systems and apps.

GOTO is provided as a software development kit and Authenticator App, which together provide full functionality at the network edge. It is also offered as a cloud-native container deployment.

Developers can create unforgeable, portable credentials with GOTO, and bind proof of credentials to any file or asset to establish ownership.

Developers can define accepted ID types, create and bind credentials, offer local, P2P identity verification with biometrics, and provide real-time, auditable transparency for both the credential owner and verifier.

Todaq CEO Hassan Khan says that his company chose Grabba as “an identity solutions partner that could deliver assured trust for identity, credentials, and biometric verification at a level suitable for mission-critical applications.”

“With today’s interconnected world, we need an ecosystem of trusted technologies to support the inevitable changes to the way we live, work, and how we value things, with personal ownership of identity and data combined with assurance of security and privacy,” says Grabba CEO Micah Walker.

In addition to the Red Hat Marketplace, GOTO is also available directly from Grabba or Todaq.

Grabba recently joined the World Humanitarian Forum as a Tech 4 Good partner.

