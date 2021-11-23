Grabba brings mobile biometric solutions to World Humanitarian Forum

Mobile biometric data collection technology provider Grabba has joined the World Humanitarian Forum (WHF) as a Tech 4 Good partner.

The program aims to define the role of technology worldwide to create better social and environmental outcomes, as well as to support applications focused on humanitarian assistance.

Grabba’s solutions combine biometrics and biographical data to build mobile solutions designed to verify the identity of individuals. They include iris, face and fingerprint biometrics, as well as various document-reading technologies.

“Our dedicated team works tirelessly to build the technology and trust that has enabled us to support global organizations with their objectives for over 20 years,” says Grabba CEO Micah Walker.

“And now we are accelerating forward with an even greater purpose, with human impact and significance beyond profit. Our technology is trusted in evacuation crises and refugee displacement, and we are excited to bring impact and energy to the WHF mission.”

Walker formalized the Tech 4 Good partnership with WHF CEO Feraye Ozfescioglu during COP26 in Glasgow earlier this month.

“COVID-19 has laid bare the world’s fragilities,” Ozfescioglu said on the occasion. We need to create new norms of leadership and partnerships that go beyond commitment and toward fundamental transformation today, for a better tomorrow.”

Formalizing the partnership, Grabba will participate in the WHFTalks series to commence a sequence of Tech 4 Good programs in December 2021.

Article Topics

biometrics | data collection | digital identity | document reader | Grabba | humanitarian | identity verification | mobile biometrics