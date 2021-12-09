Herta adds real-time dashboard to video retail analytics

Herta Security has updated its BioMarketing video analysis solution to introduce a control panel to deliver information about the behavior of visitors to business customers.

The platform allows users to configure automatic rules and annotations of events to extract the video keyframes that are considered of interest.

BioMarketing’s new dashboard now shows real-time information on the performance of a business and enables companies to view online data on the number of visitors and their recurrence, average dwell time, and level of occupancy.

In addition, the updated version of Herta’s biometrics-based retail analytics solution features enhanced descriptions of different visitor profiles, and can automatically identify the ‘ideal buyer’ in a particular area, according to the announcement.

The system can also filter statistics by date and allow users to measure the impact of seasonal campaigns carried out in each area where it is installed.

Herta claims in the press release to be in the most innovative stage of its history, and says it plans to leverage its more than ten years of experience in the market to adapt its facial recognition and artificial intelligence to the needs of the company’s ecosystem partners and users in the post-pandemic world.

In that vein, Herta updated its access control solution BioAccess in March 2021 to add mask detection for compliance with health and safety guidelines and liveness detection to defend against biometric spoof attacks.

