SuperCom secures new biometric monitoring contracts in Idaho, Texas

SuperCom has won two new contracts for the deployment of its biometric offender monitoring solution, to a juvenile probation office in Idaho and for another customer in Texas, United States.

According to an announcement on the Idaho contract, the contracting agency will deploy Supercom’s PureTrack GPS smartphone products to monitor their case load for location compliance, by providing their proprietary software and hardware while the agency handles equipment installation and monitor their own clients. The Texas customer is also implementing PureTrack GPS, which provides scheduled and spontaneous biometric authentication.

“This is our first customer in Idaho and we continue to add a diverse mix of agencies to our customer base,” comments Ordan Trabelsi, president and CEO of SuperCom. “PureTrack is proving its flexibility in serving adult, juvenile, direct government and channel sales markets across a wide geographic US footprint. Every customer has its unique buying concerns, but we consistently hear feedback that the PureTrack is ideal for helping agencies work with many populations such as their juvenile clients. Two-way messaging, voice communications, no charging on the ankle and a convenient and familiar form factor in the smartphone all contribute to a great solutions for this market.”

Trabelsi adds: “Each new client continues to demonstrate that our hardware, software, and services continue to fill an unmet need in the market. Our products are designed to not only penetrate further but also grow the market by introducing features that facilitate public safety and officer convenience.”

SuperCom says the contract in Texas was concluded after the customer completed a successful live demonstration of the product at its location.

Trabelsi says SuperCom is happy their innovative solution for house arrest and GPS offender monitoring is attracting more customers. “Our tracking products are extremely flexible in adjusting to the diverse needs of our customer around the globe. We focus on public safety by implementing layers of complementary technology such as GPS, cell tower location, Wi-Fi location and communication, RF tethering, carrier agnostic voice/SMS/data connectivity, biometrics and traditional landline communication. Our PureTag’s unique features and battery life together with our PureTrack smartphone’s flexibility and robustness continue allow us to pursue and win projects across the full spectrum of the offender monitoring market.”

SuperCom posted strong revenue figures in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, and also won a contract in Finland for its offender tracking solution earlier this year.

