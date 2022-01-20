Binance biometrics deployment draws pile-on data privacy allegation against Jumio

A second biometric data privacy lawsuit filed in Illinois names Jumio for alleged failure to alter its policies and practices after an earlier settlement.

The new civil suit, filed in Cook County Circuit Court and spotted by the Cook County Record, follows one filed in late-2021 in St. Clair County Circuit Court for exactly the same deployment.

Court documents allege that named plaintiff Cory Davis had his biometrics collected by Jumio without the necessary informed consent measures under the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA). Davis, who is represented by Edelson PC, does not name Binance or any other defendant.

Jumio’s successes in providing its biometric identity verification to customers operating in Illinois has led to a series of legal threats, including one the company reached a $7 million settlement for in 2020. In that case, McGuire Law PC claimed more than $2.8 million in fees, the Record reports.

The complaint does refer to that settlement, alleging that “Jumio persists to this day in violating BIPA through the operation of its biometric identification service.”

Jumio’s VP of Global Marketing at the time of the settlement, Dean Nicolls, told Biometric Update what companies implementing Jumio’s biometrics should do to avoid legal jeopardy.

Article Topics

biometric data | biometrics | BIPA | data collection | Jumio | lawsuits | legislation | privacy