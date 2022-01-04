C-level executives appointed by FaceTec, OneSpan, Pangiam, new VP at IBT

Several new executives have joined the C-suites of biometrics providers, with FaceTec, OneSpan and Pangiam announcing appointments, while IBT has named a new head for its fingerprint operations.

FaceTec adds CLO

FaceTec has named Terry A. Coffing as its new chief legal officer to protect the company’s patented biometric technology.

Coffing won ‘Lawyer of the Year’ for First Amendment law in the Las Vegas area from the 2021 Best Lawyers awards, according to the announcement, and has been listed among the Best Lawyers in America in Commercial Litigation from 2015 to 2022. He previously served as president and managing partner of Marquis Aurbach Coffing, and brings 28 years of experience as a litigation attorney.

“We are very fortunate to have Mr. Coffing joining the FaceTec team. His incredibly deep legal experience and understanding of our business will play a critical role in protecting the intellectual property and the shareholder value that we have created with our technology,” states Kevin Alan Tussy, CEO of FaceTec.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join FaceTec’s accomplished management team,” Coffing says. “They have developed ground-breaking biometric technology at the right time, and their growth over the last two years is proof that the world needs it. I look forward to contributing to the continued global expansion of the technology.”

New CPO for OneSpan

OneSpan has appointed Tom Aurelio as its new chief people officer to help scale its digital identity verification and e-signature business.

Aurelio has held executive posts at Symantec, Priceline.com and Criteo, and has 30 years of leadership experience, the company says. He served as VP of Global HR Operations at Symantec, and while he was with the company it grew from 4,500 employees to more than 21,000.

Pangiam co-founder back as SVP and CFO

Pangiam Co-founder Dave Reissfelder has returned to the company as its new senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Reissfelder returns after a stint as CEO of Freedom Innovations, having led the turn-around of its global medical device business, according to a company announcement. He co-founded Pangiam with COO Patrick Flanagan in 2019 with a vision to offer “screening as a service.”

The company has since combined with Linkware under the leadership of former U.S. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan, and built out its biometrics capabilities, most recently with the acquisition of Trueface.

IBT appoints lead for fingerprint programs

Integrated Biometrics Technology (IBT) has made Brad Truitt its vice president of Biometric Enrollment and Applicant Programs, in which role he will oversee program operations for the company’s fingerprinting network.

Truitt brings 25 years of experience serving the people of Tennessee, including as audit director, information systems director, and CJIS systems officer for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

“Brad offers broad technical knowledge and extensive connections in the wide-ranging areas of criminal justice, biometrics, law enforcement and identity management, making him an invaluable asset to our team,” says IBT President and CEO Charles Carroll.

