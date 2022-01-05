Cognito selected for digital identity verification by corporate compliance platform

Code-less identity verification expert Cognito has been selected by corporate compliance platform Meow for its online digital identity verification solution.

Following the beginning of the partnership, Meow will deploy Cognito Flow to verify the digital identities of executives on their customers’ leadership teams to enable remote onboarding, as well as screening them against government watchlists.

Meow will reportedly take advantage of Cognito Flow’s full stack of online verification features, including data-backed, instant verification, document verification, and liveness and selfie biometric checks to securely verify customers’ identities.

“Flow by Cognito is by far the best drop-in identity verification tool we vetted,” says Meow CEO Brandon Arvanaghi, commenting on the deal.

“Cognito has improved our conversion rates and has made onboarding a breeze. I would strongly recommend Cognito to anyone who wants to streamline KYC and improve their funnel conversion rates.”

At the time of writing, Cognito said it has run 2.73 billion watchlist scans to date, as well as conducted 76 million digital ID verifications worldwide.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Meow,” says Cognito CEO Alain Meier. “The company has put security and compliance first, using cutting-edge technology and robust verification methods to protect their users.”

The digital identity verification partnership with Meow comes months after a similar one Cognito entered with streaming platform Audius in September 2021.

