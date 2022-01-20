Daon upgrades IdentityX digital identity platform for flexibility, data visibility

Daon has updated its IdentityX digital identity verification solution to provide what it says is best-in-class data visibility and specific customization.

The updated version features upgraded back-end power, enhanced data visibility, and more fine-grained control for digital identity decision-making, according to the announcement. IdentityX is hosted in Daon’s secure cloud, and delivered as a no- or low-code web app. The company says the hosted web app deployment model reduces customer overhead for integration, and cuts time-to-market down to hours.

The solution allows document verification and biometric matching, designed specifically for online processes and tuned to a wide range of devices for more verifications and fewer exceptions, to be used for initial verification, and then leveraged for subsequent authentications.

Daon customers can also chose to host their digital identity verification and proofing capability on-premises, as well as whether to deploy IdentityX as a pre-built, fully customizable web app out of the box or develop their own native mobile and web apps using the company’s SDK and APIs.

“We’re always searching for new ways to bring the unrivaled power and data transparency of our IdentityX platform to new customers with the least amount of integration overhead and the shortest time-to-market,” said Conor White, President of the Americas at Daon. “We’re driven to empower our customers on their own terms, which means making our most powerful capabilities fully available in any deployment configuration that suits customers’ needs.”

The solution also allows customers to browse and complete transactions across multiple device and channels.

“With Daon, we’ve customized our rule sets based on our particular use case and risk level, and we’ve been able to make adjustments as we observe learner behavior. When a learner is verified (or fails verification), that data appears in our learning platform gradebook within seconds, making it easy for our support team to identify who needs help and jump in immediately to guide the learner to successful verification,” explains Julia Henderson, VP of Course Operations at Esme Learning, an early adopter of the next generation of IdentityX.

“With the latest Daon IdentityX technology, with optimized top tier features for facial capture, facial liveness and facial recognition and the ability to give the user the right feedback at the right time, Polarify are able to give every new user the very best chance of successful verification,” says Tomohiro Wada, CEO of Polarify.

Daon recently explained the training and liveness detection methods behind its independently-assessed biometric presentation attack detection technology.

