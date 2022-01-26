Moving travel forward with biometric identification

The cost of the Covid-19 pandemic to the air travel industry is colossal. Since March 2020, losses have totaled more than $500 billion and new health and safety requirements have aggravated passengers. Looking to the pandemic’s eventual end and a return to a “new normal,” can the travel industry count on technology to help hasten a return to pre-Covid days?

This whitepaper by Iris ID looks at what it will take to meet travel demand, gain consumer and stakeholder buy-in while describing the successful implementation of iris recognition technology. Download it now.

