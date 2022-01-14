Opus Research highlights biometric fraud prevention leaders

The ‘2022 Intelligent Authentication and Fraud Prevention Intelliview’ from Opus Research names Nuance Communications a ‘leader’ in the platform provider category, and calls out a number of biometrics providers preventing fraud with voice and behavioral authentication.

ValidSoft, ID R&D, VBG and Auraya were named as voice biometrics ‘leaders’ in the report, while ‘standouts’ include Veridas, LumenVox, Phonexia and Sestek.

“This year’s Intelliview found a market that is rapidly evolving with biometrics becoming a foundational piece of the authentication and fraud prevention strategy for organizations worldwide,” says Dan Miller, lead analyst at Opus Research. “Nuance has proven its dominance having the largest number of implementations and annual authentications while also continuing to innovate with new features and R&D investments that put the company in a leadership position today and set it up for future success in this space.”

Nuance’s voice biometrics solution rewarded

Nuance said a press release it is being recognized for its Gatekeeper solution, which accurately recognized voices faster than biometric solutions from any other vendors.

Nuance won the recognition thanks to its authentication and fraud prevention capabilities across all voice and digital channels, recognized as the major platform at the highly customized end of the market and noted for its AI-backed fraud detection, flexible cloud contact center integrations and increasingly developer-friendly cloud model.

Opus Research will host a webinar to share insights from the report about innovations voice and behavioral biometrics and developments in authentication and fraud prevention on January 27 at 8am Eastern.

