SECON 2022

KINTEX, Korea

April 20 – 22, 2022



SECON is the biggest professional B2B security event as well as a comprehensive security platform, which assists your business development through extensive networkings and robust meetings with distributors, SIs, installers, retailers and influencers playing at distribution and procurement market in Asia. For the past 20 years, SECON has grown to become the leading tradeshow for international companies to introduce their products to the Asian and Korean market. With support from influential Korean security groups of the SECON organising committee, SECON is a renowned must-attend exhibition for the whole security, fire and safety sector ranging from manufacturers to end-users.



SECON 2022 not only offers cutting-edge security products and solutions but serves as an ideal platform for enhancing business network with key players of the security industry. Those taking part will be granted the chance to meet over 400+ exhibitors and 25,000+ security professionals.



– Asia’s only integrated security exhibition representing the latest security trends



– A varied conference and seminar programme focusing on cutting-edge solutions and security guidelines



– Global networking opportunities with distinguished buyers via the online business meeting service



– Powerful networking with IFSEC Global Events and other IT/physical security events organized by Informa Markets BN

Asia | biometrics | conferences | Korea | SECON