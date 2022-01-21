TBS adds 3D FLY to contactless fingerprint biometric reader portfolio

Touchless Biometric Systems (TBS) has added a new scanner model to its portfolio of biometric readers and solutions.

Dubbed 3D FLY, the contactless fingerprint biometrics reader is designed to perform user identification ‘on-the-fly,’ meaning that users do not have to stop at the device to be identified.

Because of these capabilities, TBS said the sensor is particularly suited to applications where security, convenience, and speed are critical, such as speed gates, turnstiles, and sliding doors.

The contact-free device works by capturing a high-resolution picture of the entire hand from which it then extracts the biometric features of up to four fingers.

According to TBS, the sensor is highly accurate, as it features a storage capacity of templates of over 10,000 users in identification (1:N) mode. 3D FLY also supports two-step authentication with PIN codes for sites requiring an additional layer of security. In this case, TBS says the user count is increased to 100,000.

From a regulatory perspective, 3D FLY reportedly works in a consent-based manner, requiring explicit user cooperation every time they present their hand to the sensor.

The solution is already available on the TBS website, together with a product sheet offering additional technical details. The 3D FLY provides an alternative form-factor to TBS’ 3D Terminal scanners for faster throughput.

The release of the new device comes weeks after TBS announced an expansion of its partnership with security solutions provider dormakaba.

Article Topics

authentication | biometric identification | biometrics | contactless | fingerprint recognition | fingerprint scanners | Touchless Biometric Systems