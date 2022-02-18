AuthenticID partners with 1Kosmos to enhance digital ID applications worldwide

AuthenticID has announced a new, cross-product strategic biometrics partnership with 1Kosmos. As part of the collaboration, the companies will jointly offer a suite of digital identity proofing and authentication solutions for governments, corporations, and individuals.

“This partnership provides customers with integrated end-to-end identity verification and proofing on a global basis,” says 1Kosmos CEO Hemen Vimadalal.

According to the executive, the joint 1Kosmos and AuthenticID solution meets the major regulations and has received “every major market certification,” including FIDO Alliance, NIST 800-63-3 IAL-2/AAL-2, iBeta Biometric PAD-2 Liveness, GDPR, and SOC-2.

The new digital ID suite is aimed at accelerating customer onboarding, reducing costs associated with manual document reviews, and delivering a quick and convenient customer experience across a number of applications.

“Our combined products now allow us to support every identity use case for the physical, digital, blockchain, and metaverse ‘Web3.0’ economies and become the first identity platform to achieve both highest level certifications in the areas of proofing, verification and authentication of Digital Identity,” AuthenticID CEO Jeff Jani explains.

This will reportedly include blockchain for credential verification in order to keep a ‘privacy by design’ approach.

The partnership between AuthenticID and 1Kosmos comes days after the former reported a 186 percent year-on-year increase in annual revenue for 2021.

As for 1Kosmos, the firm has been particularly active since the start of the year, partnering with iValue earlier this month and achieving the DEA biometrics standard days later.

Article Topics

1Kosmos | authentication | AuthenticID | biometrics | blockchain | digital identity | identity verification | Privacy by Design