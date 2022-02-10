1Kosmos achieves 100% confidence score in iBeta live biometrics testing

1Kosmos has announced the biometric subsystem of its BlockID platform has received iBeta certification after undergoing testing.

The live biometrics capabilities of its platform achieved a perfect false match rate (FMR) of zero percent and 100 percent confidence in iBeta’s 21 CFR 1311.116 test.

This translated into zero false matches during 200 live biometric attempts on both iOS and Android devices.

“Preventing false matches in live biometrics is both critical for identity proofing in sensitive applications and extremely hard to accomplish,” says 1Kosmos CTO Rohan Pinto.

“Not only did BlockID meet iBeta’s FMR requirements, we exceeded them by generating a perfect score.”

The iBeta certification satisfies requirements from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Electronic Prescriptions for Controlled Substances (EPCS).

“The regulations require 2-factor authentication of individuals to a system that electronically prescribes controlled substances,” the report explains.

“The regulations allow for two of three factors to be used for authentication. One of those factors may include a biometric from the individual claiming an identity.”

In this regard, test requirements established by DEA and iBeta required that the examined biometric subsystem should operate at a point with 95 percent confidence that the false match rate is 0.001 or lower.

iBeta utilized the test methods defined in ISO/IEC 19795-1 and ISO/IEC 19795-2 to acquire biometric data and used it to test the technology of the biometric subsystem to validate an operating point that met this requirement.

Following these testing criteria, the 1Kosmos BlockID Biometric Subsystem met the necessary requirements.

According to 1Kosmos, the new certification validates the reliability of BlockID for accurately performing live biometrics for identity proofing.

In other words, it is due to the fact that all user data stored both on local devices and online is properly secured, also thanks to the fact BlockID complies with both FIDO2 and NIST 800-63-3 standards.

“Our compliance with the 21 CFR, FIDO2, and NIST standards provides customers full confidence in the reliability and accuracy of our live identity verification capabilities,” Pinto concludes.

For context, 1Kosmos also achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO)/International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 27001 certification last November.

More recently, the company reported a five-fold growth in passwordless biometrics customers in its first year of commercial sales and announced a new partnership with iValue.

