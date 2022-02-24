Edge AI video safety monitoring and surveillance technologies unveiled

Several technology companies have announced new initiatives or products which include biometrics or related capabilities, aimed at strengthening their position in the Internet of Things (IoT) and surveillance markets.

Panasonic i-Pro Sensing Solutions has unveiled a new multi-sensor camera with artificial intelligence capabilities at the edge, Vayyar Imaging announced the opening of a new office in Tokyo, Japan, and the Network of Intelligent Camera Ecosystem (NICE) Alliance confirmed it will start offering a new suite of IoT solutions.

i-Pro introduces new multi-sensor camera

The new Panasonic camera comes preloaded with four powerful AI analytics applications and offers several features, including a built-in AI processor and advanced analytics processing at the edge, packaged in an outdoor vandal- and weather-resistant configuration, according to a company announcement.

Thanks to its AI capabilities, the novel i-Pro multi-sensor camera can detect people and vehicles and automatically optimize images.

Panasonic’s i-PRO solution is available with three or four imaging sensors in 4K, 6MP, and 4MP resolution.

The camera also supports IR LED to enable night vision, as well as FIPS 140-2 Level 3 encryption.

Vayyar Imaging to open new Tokyo office

4D imaging radar solutions provider Vayyar confirmed it will open a new office in Tokyo by the end of the month as part of its continued expansion in the APAC region.

According to the firm, the upcoming facility will focus on business development, system application and marketing, and will include experts from the senior care, automotive, and semiconductor industries.

Vayyar specializes in advanced safety applications across the In-Cabin Monitoring Systems (ICMS), ADAS/ARAS, and AV sectors.

The company’s flagship solution features a high-performance radar-on-chip array of up to 48 transceivers, in order to deliver high-resolution across an ultra-wide field of view in all road conditions.

NICE Alliance launches collection of ‘total solutions’

The new suite of solutions offered by the Alliance will encompass tools designed for smart cameras and IoT devices through Video/IoT data and AI technology.

These will include a Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) to identify and deploy NICE functionalities, a reference camera running on the NICE ecosystem, and a software development kit (SDK) for NICE compliant devices and applications.

Also, a License Authority (LA)/Account Service (AS) system to manage security and privacy of IoT devices and related data, and an Authorized Test Center (ATC.)

The group was founded in 2018, and includes Foxconn, Nikon, Scenera, Sony Semiconductor Solutions and Wistron among a number of well-known technology companies.

Article Topics

AI | biometrics at the edge | edge AI | edge computing | IoT | Panasonic | person detection | Vayyar Imaging | video surveillance