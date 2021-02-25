Panasonic adds intelligent analytics to i-PRO biometric sensing solutions

Improving facial recognition with artificial intelligence capabilities

Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions has announced a new update of its biometric sensing tools utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

By introducing additional intelligent analytics the company aims to facilitate the transition between conventional biometric surveillance systems and predictive analysis applications.

“New AI solutions provide the means to leverage organizations’ current investments in technology to further protect people, property, and assets from new and emerging threats,” explained Bill Brennan, President, Panasonic i-PRO. “At the same time, these very same AI solutions enable users to go beyond traditional security to deliver insights and intelligence enabling them to improve their business operations.”

Panasonic i-PRO offers a number of features designed to leverage biometrics and other cutting-edge technologies, including Video Motion Detection (I-VMD) to detect intruders, loitering, the direction of an object’s movement, and more.

In addition, the i-PRO FacePRO facial recognition analytics system can analyze and authenticate individuals even if they are wearing masks, are at an obscure camera angle or have aged considerably since their last visit.

To ensure individuals’ safety in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the system now also offers a new feature to alert operators if someone scanned by the system is not wearing a mask.

It also features compatibility with an AI-assisted redaction plug-in created for the Video Insight video management system (VMS) and designed to enable automatic redaction of faces on video.

To enhance i-PRO’s capabilities further, Panasonic has also teamed up with Mobotix to provide customers with a new thermal camera solution powered by Mobotix M16/S16 cameras and i-PRO’s Video Insight VMS plug-in.

According to Panasonic, the new solution goes beyond just face recognition capabilities, enabling security experts to also analyze audio analytics.

“This is the future of systems technology as physical security continues to converge with and deliver business intelligence,” Brennan added.

“Panasonic i-PRO will continue to support the development and integration of new AI-driven solutions to provide our customers around the world with the most advanced systems technology available.”

The company recently unveiled a new biometric border control system in collaboration with Zetes at Cape Verde Airport.

