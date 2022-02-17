Know your payments: A guide to AML compliance in the payments industry
With the surge in digital transformation in recent years, businesses now fully rely on the ability of their customers to pay them — and each other — online. Nine out of 10 CFOs say accelerating payments digitization has made their payment operations more efficient. As a result, the digital payments industry is now the backbone of the global economy.
But the payments industry is also a major target for money laundering. Since the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issued its first report on new payment methods in 2006, anti-money laundering (AML) regulations have become both broader and deeper. Businesses in the payments industry and other financial firms are required to establish a rigorous compliance program to help prevent financial crimes.
Thankfully, there are solutions that ease this regulatory burden. Download this guide by Jumio to explore the challenges faced by the payments industry and the solutions that allow businesses to meet their AML compliance obligations.
Download White Paper
Please fill out the following brief form in order to access and download this white paper.
Article Topics
AML | biometrics | digital economy | identity verification | Jumio | KYC | onboarding | payments | whitepaper
Comments