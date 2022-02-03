No-code digital identity orchestration service developed by Ping Identity

Ping Identity has launched a new no-code identity orchestration service designed to facilitate users’ digital identity journey across multiple applications and ecosystems.

The PingOne DaVinci platform enables organizations to design better user experiences using simplified drag-and-drop tools.

DaVinci is vendor-agnostic and is built to enable organizations to integrate and orchestrate identity services from several vendors, the company says. The service features a library of more than 100 out-of-the-box connectors for a range of identity, IT, and automation services.

In terms of specific applications, Ping Identity says DaVinci can be utilized to create user journeys that span the entire digital identity lifecycle, including registration, verification, authentication, authorization, risk, fraud, privileged access and governance.

“The ability to create frictionless end-user experiences in a fraction of the time is quickly becoming the new competitive battlefront,” explains Ping Identity CEO Andre Durand.

“But doing so across different applications, APIs, and platforms have been historically expensive, complicated, and time-consuming. DaVinci’s no-code identity orchestration allows organizations to accomplish these goals with incredible speed, security, and efficiency.”

The technology behind the DaVinci orchestration service heavily relies on software tools from Singular Key, a company Ping Identity acquired in September 2021.

Alongside the DaVinci release, the company has also announced a number of new cloud solution packages for workforce and customer digital identity and access management (IAM).

