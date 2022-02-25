rf IDEAS to boost MFA portfolio with ID R&D biometrics

Credentials and authentication device manufacturer rf IDEAS has reached a reseller agreement with biometric algorithm developer ID R&D to integrate its capabilities into the rf IDEAS portfolio for enhanced multi-factor authentication and logical access control.

Raul Cepeda Jr., vice president of product and marketing at rf IDEAS, says the reseller partnership for ID R&D’s biometric software solutions will help expand his company’s biometric offerings. “This will continue our efforts to bring MFA to secure print and other logical access applications across all verticals,” he adds.

Under the partnership, rf IDEAS can implement ID R&D’s passive facial liveness detection and voice biometrics with anti-spoofing for mobile access applications as well as access control devices.

“Employees can share passwords, access cards, and even mobile devices. When protecting critical infrastructure, biometrics have an advantage in that they are convenient and liveness detection protects them from being lost, stolen or shared,” says Alexey Khitrov, CEO of ID R&D. “Without the real user being physically present, the biometric access will fail. As a result, businesses can be more confident that the intended person is accessing protected equipment and information.”

rf IDEAS further states that the addition of biometrics to its access control portfolio both strengthens the security of its offerings and reduces their user friction.

rf IDEAS also inks deal with Sentry Enterprises

In a LinkedIn post, Sentry Enterprises has also announced a partnership with rf IDEAS. Sentry says the two companies will work together on zero trust architecture with the SentryCard biometric proof-of-identity product and rf IDEAS’ plug and play readers.

Article Topics

access control | access management | authentication | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | face biometrics | ID R&D | multi-factor authentication | rf IDEAS | spoof detection | voice biometrics