Telpo joins Chinese facial recognition best practices group

Telpo announced it joined a Chinese industry body that promotes biometric privacy protections, safety, and best practices with facial recognition.

In a press release, Telpo says that data security and privacy protections are part of its foundations and recognizes problems with large-scale facial recognition usage involving disclosures of private information, technology abuse, and discrimination. Telpo adds it is “urgent” that the industry addresses these concerns.

The industry body known as the Trusted Face Application Protection Plan (TFAPP) is a group established by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) that aims to promote healthy development of the facial recognition industry. It seeks to achieve the goal by establishing standards based on laws and regulations, conducting testing and evaluation to answer the public’s questions, sharing information about safety and trust issues, and organizing industry events to promote best practices and self-regulatory conventions to encourage a healthy industry ecosystem. As of 20 January, 2022, it claims to have 100 members.

Along with the TFAPP and national laws and regulations, Telpo says it complies with the GDPR, the EU’s privacy protection regime. It also received CNAS laboratory accreditation in January 2021 certifying its ability to produce accurate results derived from its biometric terminals.

Telpo says it intends to “adhere to legal compliance to provide more excellent face recognition products and solutions and make them better serve and facilitate society” in the future. A recent application of its facial recognition technology is in the TPS680T, a dynamic multipurpose temperature checking and biometric identity verification device unveiled in February 2021.

Article Topics

best practices | biometrics | China | data protection | ethics | privacy | regulation | standards | Telpo