Trulioo acquires HelloFlow to simplify verification integration for clients

Trulioo has acquired HelloFlow, a Copenhagen-based provider of a no-code, drag-and-drop program that offers customer onboarding and user verification, to merge its digital identity verification platforms into one, easy-to-use solution.

Trulioo, a Vancouver-based identity verification company, says the merger will create a unified platform that optimizes onboarding, monitoring and digital workflows while continuing to meet requirements for know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML), among other regulatory and fraud prevention needs.

The new platform combines Trulioo’s GlobalGateway, eIDV, KYB and DocV identity and business verification solutions with HelloFlow’s client onboarding service, that is said to require no coding and can be grasped intuitively with a drag-and-drop interface. Trulioo says HelloFlow’s platform removes time consuming and expensive development costs which will improve efficiency and simplify the digital onboarding process for businesses.

“We set out to build a platform that businesses could leverage for digital onboarding regardless of company size, resources, market or jurisdiction,” says HelloFlow founder, Mikkel Skarnager. “We’re thrilled to be joining Trulioo and continue the journey of digital innovation and inclusion.”

Steve Munford, Trulioo’s president and CEO, says about the buyout, “Our ability to verify both businesses and individuals globally combined with HelloFlow’s advanced orchestration delivers unmatched capabilities and helps us accelerate an end-to-end identity platform that meets the evolving needs of our customers.”

Trulioo says the HelloFlow acquisition supports its European expansion, and it plans to double the size of its team in 2022 to grow its global presence. Trulioo announced an expansion into Ireland in January 2022 and signed six clients around the world for GlobalGateway in December 2021.

Article Topics

acquisitions | biometrics | digital identity | HelloFlow | identity orchestration | identity verification | no-code | onboarding | Trulioo