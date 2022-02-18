Veridas wins biometric authentication deal for videoconferencing, omni-channel services

Call center and videoconferencing software solutions provider Enghouse Interactive and biometric identity verification firm Veridas have agreed to integrate their services with the aim of offering strong biometric authentication and omnichannel alternative services to the former’s global clientele in various sectors including healthcare, the financial industry and the public administration.

According to a joint announcement, the integration means Enghouse’s call center and videoconferencing systems will use Veridas’s face and voice biometrics and ID document recognition technologies to ensure customers carry out their transactions in a safe, secure, convenient and transparent manner.

The move by Enghouse to integrate the Veridas solution, the announcement adds, is also triggered by the need for users to circumvent the shortcomings of usernames and passwords or even token-based two-factor authentication methods used in authenticating their identity, thereby preventing instances of impersonation.

The new process ensures passively verifying the identity of customers while agents converse with them remotely within the first three seconds of the call and with an accuracy of over 99.9 percent, plus Veridas’s complementary technologies for face biometrics and document verification which allow the deployment of the most convenient solution for each moment and channel.

Eduardo Malpica, sales manager for Strategic Partnership at Enghouse underlines the import of the deal: “The agreement with Veridas is key to our strategy of enhancing the security aspects of our customer management and collaboration solutions in the cloud. Their leading technology in voice and facial biometrics allows us to offer the companies we serve globally a transparent way to eliminate fraud in all conversations with their customers.”

To Carlos Odériz, CRO of Veridas, the partnership “allows us to continue projecting Veridas’s leadership and expertise in the financial, public administration or telecommunications sectors.”

“We are the only company in the market able to offer an Identity Verification Platform thanks to our proprietary facial biometrics, voice biometrics, and document verification technologies. And Enghouse has believed in us to continue to be a leading provider of contact center and video collaboration software,” adds Odériz.

Enghouse and Veridas say the integrated solution which ensures high reliability and security can be used for practical processes such as the opening of a bank account, credit card processing, user authentication and document signature.

Veridas has seen the integration of its face and voice biometrics solutions by call centers in the past, including by Enghouse itself for its Vidyo platform.

