Aculab updates authentication suite with face biometrics

Aculab has announced the expansion of its biometric authentication suite with a new, facial authentication-based biometric engine.

Called FaiSentry, the new solution can reportedly identify multiple individuals from a single image “within a fraction of a second.”

FaiSentry can work in conjunction with a single camera placed in strategic locations to monitor key entry and exit points.

According to the company, the software opens up the possibility of “better-than-real-time operation” even in large-scale authentication scenarios.

In terms of specific applications, Aculab said FaiSentry can be used to perform authentication of web-chat callers for banking and financial services, but also to control physical access to restricted areas at meetings and public events.

The face biometrics tool can additionally be utilized to link individuals’ identities to non-transferable travel tickets and passes, and to monitor the recording of workforce attendance.

From a technical standpoint, FaiSentry works via an API that builds on Aculab’s artificial intelligence-driven biometric product family, which according to the announcement provides users with a wide range of features.

These include a cluster-based architecture that offers scalability and robustness-focused capabilities, as well as the option of hosting the solution either on-premise or in a data center.

The FaiSentry release comes months after Aculab joined ForgeRock’s Trust Network.

A month after that, the company expanded its executive leadership team by adding Brien Jones-Lantzy and Brody Bryant to its U.S. sales staff.

