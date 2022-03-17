Alcatraz, EMKA UK pitch leadership in biometric access control for data centers

A pair of companies approaching the data center market from different angles are pitching biometric access control to secure sensitive IT assets.

Alcatraz AI says it will put on display its updated access control technology, the Rock, for the first time at the Data Center World 2022 conference.

Alcatraz will be installed in booth 1025 during the conference scheduled to run from March 28 to 31 at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas, United States.

The Rock provides contactless biometric security with facial authentication to allow safe and seamless entry to modernize and improve access control systems, the press release explains. It adds that the solution is designed with features such as multi-factor authentication, identity verification, tailgating detection, and video at the door, which gives it the ability to help companies easily secure spaces and data centers.

“Alcatraz AI’s facial authentication technology provides a constant identity verification critical when adopting Zero Trust environments, keeping assets at your data centers secure,” says Alcatraz AI CEO Tina D’Agostin. “We are excited to showcase our enterprise-grade access control solutions at Data Center World for the first time.”

The company, which recently saw its Rock platform recognized for its innovation in access control management, says it will also showcase its updated Administration and Management Platform at the Data Center World event.

Meanwhile, EMKA UK, the UK subsidiary of locking system maker EMKA Beschlagteile GmbH, says it remains the leader in providing cabinet level security and access control management thanks to its biometric locking solution for data server racking and other vital data applications.

According to a company blog post, the biometric locking system can be deployed by users in the financial and public service sectors as well as by those prone to vulnerable industrial situations.

Reiterating the value of their biometric solution, EMKA UK Managing Director Andy Billingham says: “Biometric locking is recognized as the ‘gold standard’ for physical data security, with one, two, three and four factor authentication. EMKA Biometric locking features ‘at the door’ identification which meets PCI DSS, HIPAA, FISMA and more.”

“Biometric Cabinet Access can be configured in a variety of ways – at the individual cabinet door and/or at the end of a row of cabinets – and feature a wide range of multi-factor authentication methods utilizing fingerprint biometrics, RFID smartcard technology and PIN entry,” adds Billingham.

