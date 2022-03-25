Biometric access security integrations on display at ISC West

Major biometric access control technology providers and systems integrators have been showing off their partnerships at the ISC West 2022 event in Las Vegas this week, with Suprema, Idemia and HID Global’s technologies each on display in integrated solutions.

Suprema and BioConnect

A full integration of Suprema’s biometric access control devices with BioConnect’s Trust Platform has been unveiled at ISC West.

Both long-time partners are demonstrating the combined offerings at the event.

“Suprema is dedicated to driving innovation through our technology integration partners. BioConnect’s integration of our latest offerings, including the FaceStation F2 and the soon to be released BioStation 3 into their Trust Platform is another milestone for our partnership and will provide our customers with exciting new tools to meet regulatory and compliance requirements,” says Hanchul Kim, CEO of Suprema.

“While our partnership with Suprema has spanned over a decade, we are continuing to expand the collaboration to address the most critical issues enterprises are facing to protect their facilities,” comments Rob Douglas, founder and CEO, BioConnect. “The integration of Suprema’s award-winning devices into our Trust Platform is the next natural step in our journey together and furthers BioConnect’s commitment to bringing value to our customer base.”

Suprema is also previewing its third-generation product portfolio for industrial use cases and contactless access control at the conference.

Idemia showcases new Morphowave touchless scanners

Also at the show, Idemia is demonstrating its new Morphowave XP and SP touchless biometric scanners. Also on display are Idemia’s line of VisionPass facial recognition terminals, Sigma fingerprint terminals, and the company’s Augmented Vision solution for video analytics.

Further, Idemia’s technology are presented in the booths of nine partners at ISC West, including Honeywell, Bosch, Alvarado and Automatic Systems.

HID emphasizes touchless access

Among the products HID Global is showcasing at ISC West is the company’s HID DigitalPersona software, which fingerprint and face biometrics to the possession and knowledge factors traditionally used in multi-factor authentication for Zero Trust approaches to enterprise security.

HID is also demonstrating its employee badges in Apple Wallet, and its ID card printing and personalization services.

