Biometrics now powering faster travel journeys through digital wallets and touchless kiosks

A series of acquisitions in the digital identity space could presage growth in areas where potential has long been recognized; interoperable digital health records in the NextGate-Lyniate deal, user-controlled digital ID in SecureKey-Avast and biometric identity verification orchestration in the case of Mitek and HooYu. Arizona’s mDL made by Idemia can now be stored in Apple Wallets, CBP is touting the speed of its new biometric kiosks, and the Biometrics Institute wants the industry to align on terminology.

Arizona’s Idemia-powered mobile driver’s licenses can now be loaded into Apple Wallet with biometric facial authentication and liveness checks, and used to pass select TSA security checkpoints. Several other states are expected to follow with mDL’s supported by Apple Wallet this year, following a lengthy process of development, planning, testing, and presumably lobbying.

NextGate is merging with healthcare data management company Lyniate to make healthcare data interoperable, and therefore portable, leading to the launch of NextGate Verify. The new Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) tool, which includes patients in the data verification process with the intention of eliminating data discrepancies.

SecureKey has been added to Avast’s burgeoning digital identity unit with an acquisition just months after the consumer cybersecurity giant picked up Evernym. SecureKey’s use of DIDs and verifiable credentials is seen as helping Avast position itself to provide user-controlled digital trust services for consumers, businesses and governments.

Mitek’s $129 million acquisition of HooYu, meanwhile, upgrades its customer onboarding and digital identity orchestration capabilities. Mitek says the deal allows its customers to optimize their KYC and AML workflows and accelerate solutions deployment across channels.

Aware’s acquisition of Fortress Identity at the close of 2021 is also about deployment options and orchestration, but from the cloud, which CTO Mohamed Lazzouni tells Biometric Update the biometrics industry has been slow to adopt. The capabilities Fortress gives Aware, he says, will help change that.

The volume of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine is putting strain on immigration documentation systems in countries like Denmark and Poland, and has prompted Canada to send mobile biometrics kits to immigration offices in Europe to expedite applications. Canada only issues visas after eligible applicants submit their biometrics, and has extended the time frame for Ukrainians to do so.

Identifying Russian fatalities and contacting their relatives to claim their remains has been revealed as the application Clearview AI’s facial recognition is being used for in the Ukraine, meanwhile.

An international technical standard for the measurement of racial or gender bias in face biometrics has reached the stage of collecting feedback, after a working draft was published. Comments on Part 10 of the ISO/IEC 19795 standard are due in early May. NIST, meanwhile, will take a ‘socio-technical’ approach to tackling AI bias, according to a new policy document.

New technology trends affecting digital identity for financial services are highlighted in a recent webinar featuring Au10tix and Experian where tokenization was discussed, by Advance.AI partnering with FinScore on credit and scoring for financial inclusion, Entrust winning a cloud authentication customer, and the counterpoint in research from Pindrop and PYMNTS on current KBA practices.

The newest-generation CBP’s Global Entry Touchless kiosks with face biometrics are processing travelers in about three-and-half seconds, down from 45 to 60 seconds under legacy technology still in use in some places. This according to a CBP media roundtable at which the agency detailed attempts to alleviate a backlog in Global Entry renewals, and described technology upgrades.

The driving forces behind touchless technology have been dissected at length in various publications, including Biometric Update, but the role of Cheetos may have been previously overlooked, based on its latest advertisement.

The Biometrics Institute is working towards a common set of definitions for industry terms, presenting a carefully crafted list of types of biometrics and explaining verification and identification. The organization is considering creating a full lexicography and its chief executive Isabelle Moeller tells Biometric Update that it will also go through the regular review process.

The African Union and the European Union followed up on a $165 million pledge to help spur Africa’s digital transformation with a dialogue on international partnerships between public and private sector partners to support economic development. A Brookings Institute article meanwhile calls for more regional cooperation and strong legal frameworks to support robust digital ID ecosystems.

A trial of interoperable age verification for online services through browser cookies has been completed in the EU, while Google in introducing age verification in Australia, and a Turing Institute panel debated the merits of the UK’s Online Safety Bill. Panelists pointed to some possible shortcomings with the legislation, but the most important may simply be that it has not yet become law.

