Former SIA board member Bob McKee named president of Suprema America

Suprema has appointed access control industry veteran Bob McKee as president of Suprema America to help position the company’s biometrics and other access control technologies in the North American market.

McKee is tasked with continuing the steady growth of Suprema America, which was founded in 2019, and the market share of its BioStar 2 biometric access control platform, facial recognition and fingerprint biometric readers, RFID readers and mobile solutions, according to the announcement.

He can draw on 45 years of experience in the physical security sector, which includes holding executive positions at Hanwha Techwin (formerly Samsung Techwin) and Princeton Identity, and multiple terms on the board of directors of the Security Industry Association (SIA).

“We are absolutely delighted to have Mr. McKee join our team during this important period,” says Suprema Inc. CEO Hanchul Kim. “His vast knowledge and experience are truly invaluable, and we are confident that he will help drive Suprema into a leading position in the access control industry.”

BioStar 2 and face biometrics are among Suprema’s focuses for 2022, but a new facial recognition product is also planned for this year, the company has already revealed.

“I’m excited to spearhead Suprema on its accent to become a visible market leader. This will require a very focused strategy and efforts to meet and exceed expectations and requirements of the integrators we serve. The landscape of our industry has changed, and Suprema’s services will adapt quickly but more importantly our product portfolio is well suited to meet this new environment,” McKee states.

Article Topics

access control | appointments | biometrics | digital identity | stocks | Suprema | Suprema America