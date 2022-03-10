GlobalPass launches biometric KYC service, IDnow rolls out IDV platform

iDenfy and Onfido ink new customers

A new solution combining blockchain and biometrics for know your customer checks has been launched by GlobalPass, while IDnow has combined its identity verification products into a platform. Deployments of biometrics for KYC have also been announced by iDenfy and Onfido.

GlobalPass unveils biometric-based blockchain solution for KYC

Swiss ID verification company GlobalPass has unveiled a know-your-customer (KYC) tool called BDAS (blockchain-based distributed biometric authentication system).

By incorporating blockchain technology, BDAS aims to provide a decentralized and distributed mechanism for processing biometric authentication, as well as an auditable mechanism for handling biometric information.

From a technical standpoint, the solution enables secure management of biometric information by splitting each face biometric template into fragments and storing them to different clients on the blockchain.

BDAS also provides selfie biometric liveness detection based on ‘180 Degree Rotation’ to block spoof attacks, GlobalPass says.

The template-splitting technology appears to be along the same lines the one Anonybit is supplying in a recently-signed partnership with Aware.

IDnow consolidates identity verification portfolio

IDnow announced it is in the process of unifying its biometric identification verification tools and document signing services into a single platform and customer portal called My IDnow.

According to the company, the move is aimed at offering customers and their end-users a secure, frictionless digital onboarding experience that will enable them to adapt, orchestrate, and scale all their digital identity proofing needs.

“Customers can actively manage and shape their end users’ identification experiences and diligently monitor verification outcomes using My IDnow,” says company CPO Vikas Seth.

The announcement comes weeks after IDnow revealed a series of wins for 2021, including a twofold increase in the number of transactions performed with its identity proofing platform.

Customer wins for iDenfy, Onfido

Payment provider CyberstarPay and online trading service ForexChief have each selected iDenfy to provide digital onboarding technologies.

The former deal will see iDenfy provide CyberstarPay with its digital ID services, particularly document scanning, in order to boost the firm’s security posture.

“Our partners are experts in digital identity, and we trust them in making our platform a safer space for every user,” comments CyberstarPay Managing Director Gabriela Trojnová.

“More importantly, we’ll achieve our goal to onboard our clients safely and more efficiently now.”

The other partnership iDenfy entered over the last week will focus on streamlining the company’s customer onboarding process and improving its security.

“Identity verification significantly reduces the risk of fraud,” explains ForexChief’s Project Manager Maxim Kuzmin. “Our platform has many customers, and we prioritized searching for safe and quick solutions.”

iDenfy has also recently added a new risk assessment method to its platform and partnered with Sevio.

The UK’s Tesco Bank has announced it will deploy Onfido’s ID verification suite to enable Clubcard Pay+ customers’ onboarding via smartphone-powered facial authentication.

Clubcard Pay+ is a reward scheme that allows Clubcard members to pay with their Clubcard and pick up extra Tesco Clubcard at selected retailers and online shops.

As part of the new collaboration, Tesco Bank customers will also have access to Onfido’s Optical Character Recognition (OCR)-powered document verification technology.

The latter would extract data from the selected IDs to prefill the application form and streamline the account opening process further.

“By combining decades of banking experience with advanced biometric and AI technology, Tesco Bank is now able to accelerate the account opening process for new Clubcard Pay+ customers,” explains Onfido CEO Mike Tuchen.

“The innovative technology provided by Onfido underpins a seamless and secure application experience that protects customers and provides them with a streamlined access to Clubcard Pay+.”

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | blockchain | document verification | face biometrics | GlobalPass | iDenfy | identity verification | IDnow | KYC | onboarding | Onfido