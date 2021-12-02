Onfido unveils biometric onboarding customer win, Salesforce integration update

Appoints new CMO and joins European Fintech Association

Onfido has released a series of updates, including a biometrics partnership with Italian bank Banca Profilo via fintech partner Tinaba, a Salesforce integration update, an executive appointment and a new collaboration with the European Fintech Association (EFA).

The partnership with Tinaba will now enable Banca Profilo’s customers to complete the online onboarding process using Onfido’s face biometrics. The technology will be implemented within the Tinaba app, enabling users to take a photo of their government-issued ID, then use Onfido’s biometric liveness detection to authenticate their identity against the uploaded ID.

“Tinaba with Banca Profilo’s forward-thinking approach to digital banking puts customer experience, identity fraud prevention, and compliance at the forefront,” explains Oliver Krebs, SVP EMEA at Onfido.

“Onfido’s technology brings trust to digital transactions worldwide and we’re pleased to support Banca Profilo in achieving this digital initiative, realizing gains in customer experience, operational efficiency, and risk prevention.”

Onfido updates Salesforce integration

According to the company, the new version of its connector for AppExchange allows companies to onboard customers faster and more efficiently via Salesforce’s Digital Process Automation.

Thanks to the upgrade, the solution can now apply intelligent, rules-based logic to biometric identity verification results.

Integration is also straightforward, Onfido said, with a drag-and-drop option that greatly facilitates deployment.

“Companies using any of Salesforce’s cloud environments for customer relationship management (CRM) can now simply drag-and-drop Onfido’s IDV where it is needed and view results within the platform,” states Paul Jarrat, VP of Marketing Communications at Onfido.

“By adding identity checks into Salesforce, organizations can refine their identity policies and streamline workflow processes to appropriately manage a new customer leveraging results from both Onfido and other AppExchange apps.”

The partnership update comes weeks after Onfido’s latest survey showcased a whopping ninety percent of consumers now feel comfortable accessing services online.

Onfido joins European Fintech Association

The EFA is a not-for-profit industry body representing leading FinTech companies across the European Union (EU).

The organization aims to promote, communicate and develop cooperation and dialogue between FinTech companies within the Block.

“One of our key missions is to bring down regulatory obstacles to providing cross-border digital finance and scaling up across Europe and beyond,” says EFA Chairman Marc Roberts.

By joining the EFA, Onfido will now work alongside its members to establish a regulatory framework for digital services designed to safeguard consumers, promote innovation and ensure interoperability across member states.

“Onfido is a great representation of what we are trying to achieve as a European company focused on facilitating access to financial services to consumers in a safe and efficient way no matter where they are based or who they are,” Roberts concludes.

To develop its expertise further, the company has recently expanded its Board of Directors with the addition of Sue Barsamian and Bill Losch.

Nate Skinner appointed CMO

Onfido has also named Nate Skinner, former SVP of Global Marketing for Oracle’s Advertising and Customer Experience (CX) business line, as its new chief marketing officer.

Skinner brings more than 20 years of marketing and sales experience to Onfido, including at Amazon Web Services and Salesforce, and was listed among 20 executives shaping the future of technology marketing by Business Insider for 2020.

“Since March of 2020, entire market segments have digitized in weeks instead of years,” states Skinner. “Onfido’s AI-powered identity platform has enabled us to continue shopping, banking, and receiving healthcare remotely, safe in the knowledge that the person interacting with the service is who they say they are. Onfido sits at this intersection of market demand and product fit, driven by a global transformation to digital first. I’m excited to join Onfido as we power this trend to simplify digital identification and onboarding for our customers.”

Onfido acquired Eyn to integrate its ultrasound-based biometric presentation attack detection in October.

