Hailo and Cvedia collaborate on thermal edge AI solutions

Chipmaker Hailo is partnering with edge computer vision software expert Cvedia on thermal edge AI solutions.

The thermal edge AI solutions developed as part of this collaboration will combine Cvedia’s computer vision expertise and synthetic data technology with the Hailo-8 AI processor.

The companies’ partnership aims to solve issues around the scarcity of publicly-available thermal training data, in order to create effective security, surveillance, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solutions, which may include biometric features like face detection and eye tracking.

The goal will be achieved by using Cvedia’s synthetic data pipeline, which can address common data bottlenecks such as data collection, annotation and validation.

The Hailo-8 AI processor, on the other hand, will be utilized to improve the performance of object detection and classification algorithms.

“Cvedia is the only end-to-end computer vision solutions company that enables companies to rapidly build, scale and maintain their AI products across the commercial and defense sectors,” explains the company CEO Arjan Wijnveen. “When combined with Hailo’s high-performance AI processor, we can provide incredibly power-efficient, highly scalable, and safer AI solutions for a new era of intelligent cameras.”

