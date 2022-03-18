Incognia adds location fraud detection to mobile onboarding and authentication

Behavioral biometrics provider Incognia has added three location identity modules to its digital identity and security solutions to better detect fraud across various applications.

The modules comprise of location spoofing detection, global mobile address validation, and trusted device intelligence. The location identity modules are said to utilize location and device intelligence signals emitted by the user’s mobile device to counteract the methods of fraudsters who conceal their location through spoofing. The modules are provided in the same mobile SDKs and APIs for the company’s zero-factor authentication solution on iOS and Android, according to the company announcement. Furthering its security credentials, Incognia says data collected by the SDK is anonymized with hashing and encryption techniques, while adhering to privacy by design principles.

Incognia points to an increase in revenue and activity across apps in financial services, crypto, social networks, and online gaming, which accentuates the need for fraud prevention.

The location spoof detection module recognizes activity such as sensitive transactions on a mobile device and collects anonymous device location data through GPS, wi-fi, cellular data, and Bluetooth data. Every attempt to log-in or conduct sensitive transactions will adjust a risk score based on the correlation of current and historical user location behavior and device intelligence data.

The global mobile address validation performs address validation when address databases are incomplete or unavailable, Incognia claims. It applies location behavior and device intelligence to validate the home address of a new user during identity verification at onboarding. This module can aid in KYC and AML compliance, the company says.

Trusted device intelligence is said to overlay enhanced mobile fraud pretention over the default fingerprint scanners on a mobile device. The module would use information from the device to detect for emulators, rooted, or jailbroken devices, along with sensing when multiple devices or accounts are sharing the same device. Incognia says trusted device intelligence exceeds traditional device fingerprinting by utilizing device location to assess risk.

“Increased mobile adoption is attracting new types of fraud, which is why Incognia is offering new solution modules to detect location spoofing, use of fake addresses and compromised devices,” comments André Ferraz, founder and CEO of Incognia. “With this added flexibility, customers of all sizes will be able to take advantage of enhanced frictionless mobile fraud prevention. We’re excited to expand our offerings so that our customers across finserv, mobile gaming, crypto and beyond can provide their valued customers with a secure and frictionless experience at all times.”

Incognia also recently announced SOC 2 Type II certification for its secure handling of the location and digital identity data it collects.

Article Topics

authentication | behavioral biometrics | biometrics | fraud prevention | Incognia | mobile device | onboarding | SDK | spoof detection