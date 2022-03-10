Suprema ID adds biometrics expertise with new hire, launches new tech support portal

South Korean biometrics and ID solutions provider Suprema ID has launched an online portal with 24/7 availability designed to provide customer support for product issues and troubleshooting.

Alongside the unveiling of the new portal, the company also announced the hire of Vishnu Aggarwal as a senior technology specialist.

Aggarwal will lead the tech support portal team, assisting clients in Africa, the Middle East, as well as India and its neighbors.

“My role as Technology Specialist would allow faster support response time for the customers and strengthen the technology integrations for our products,” he says, commenting on his new position.

Before joining Suprema ID, the executive spent over ten years working in system integration for organizations focusing on biometric technologies.

In particular, Aggarwal reportedly developed state-of-the-art solutions in fingerprint enrollment and matching for civil and law enforcement organizations.

The biometrics expert will now utilize his experience to assist Suprema ID’s customers online and across a series of product lines.

“I look forward to working closely with the Suprema ID team to enhance the support experience for customers.”

Suprema has been highly active in the first quarter of 2022, updating its face biometric access control technology in January, and achieving new data security and privacy certifications in February.

More recently, the South Korean corporate group also appointed access control industry veteran Bob McKee as president of Suprema America.

Article Topics

access control | appointments | biometrics | Suprema