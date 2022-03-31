Veritran integrates Innovatrics biometrics to enable low-code enterprise adoption

Low-code onboarding platform provider Veritran and biometrics company Innovatrics will cooperate on a strategic integration partnership to bring biometrics to more companies and public sector organizations.

The partnership will see Innovatrics’ facial recognition and biometric liveness detection incorporated into Veritran’s business solutions suite to offer a wider range of biometrics to its portfolio of financial and retail clients seeking trusted identification and authentication services.

Omar Arab, executive vice president of corporate business and head of global alliances at Veritran, says about the partnership: “A cornerstone of Veritran’s mission is providing companies with qualify, secure and high-performance digital solutions with outstanding user experiences. I’m pleased to partner with Innovatrics to start offering their biometric solutions and related biometric services to our clients around the world.”

“Trust is essential to make business. Innovatrics technology enables instant trust with its world class biometric technology,” comments Oscar Flores, director of Sales for the Americas at Innovatrics.

In mid-2021, Veritran partnered with Veridas to provide low-code biometric digital security for banking ecosystems, payments, client onboarding and public administration in the European and Latin American markets. In the same period, Innovatrics formed a relationship with Crayonics for a password management system secured with fingerprint biometrics.

