Calls issued for NIST face biometrics conference and European Biometrics Awards participation

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) will host a conference to bring expert speakers to discuss the performance of facial recognition systems, while the European Association for Biometrics (EAB) is accepting candidates for the prestigious European Biometrics Awards for 2022.

NIST announces face biometrics conference

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) will host the International Face Performance Conference (IFPC) 2022 to bring together speakers and experts in facial recognition as a means of improving the public perception of the biometric.

The virtual event, which runs from November 15, 2022 to November 17, will be held in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate and the EAB. Speakers from around the world involved in the facial recognition industry will offer their insights to achieve greater maturity with the biometric by improving performance, transparency, and trustworthiness. NIST says it welcomes proposals for technical or policy presentations on technical factors, problems, and potential mitigations that influence facial recognition and its applications.

It will also seek to discuss a plethora of technical factors related to high-performance face recognition uses, such as: standards, quality assessment, demographic effects, age and ageing effects, presentation attack detection, morphing, accuracy measurement, and performance tests.

The EAB will also hold a Face Image Quality Workshop as part of the event, following the successful 2021 edition.

Deadline nears for EAB awards

The EAB is accepting nominations for the European Biometrics Awards for academia and industry that recognizes individuals making significant strides in biometrics within Europe, though the deadline is approaching.

The awards, divided between the research and industry awards, distinguishes for excellence in academia and industrial impact. It accepts a broad range of applicants from the biometrics field, from the mathematical theories to electronic engineering. It will accept a research paper and supporting information by May 15, 2022 from applicants for the awards, which will be announced at the event on September 14, 2022 in Darmstadt, Germany for shortlisted candidates.

Eligible candidates for the European Biometrics Research Award are academic researchers in their last or penultimate year in their doctorate program or those have already earned their Ph.D in the biometrics field from a European academic institution no later than two years before the deadline.

Industrial researchers can also apply for the Industry Award that recognizes individuals who made the strongest impact on the industry from a company background. Doctoral students can apply for the industrial award as well. The industry awards also include the Max Snijder Award for a researcher who “expressed a wider perspective to get a broader picture on biometric applications.”

Applicants are asked to submit a research paper and supporting information that will be reviewed by a panel of experts from Europe led by chairman Patrizio Campisi of the Roma Tre University. The EAB academic research award will be judged for the academic and scientific quality, and the industry award will be assessed for the novelty, impact, applicability, and business aspects.

The shortlisted candidates will present their research on one specific research topic in front of the jury, EAB members, and a public audience. All shortlisted candidates will receive a one-year EAB membership, while winners for all three awards will be given a €1,000 prize.

2021 EAB awards winners included Žiga Emeršič, who won the Max Snijder Award, Pawel Drozdowski for the European Biometric Industry Award, and Rıdvan Salih Kuzu for the European Biometric Research Award.

