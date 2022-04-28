CyberLink launches facial recognition APIs for developers

CyberLink released its facial recognition APIs for the ‘FaceMe Platform’ to enable its integration into systems, workflows, IoT solutions, and web browsers.

“Our customers have expressed a desire to integrate FaceMe’s top-ranking facial recognition capabilities into their workflow, while keeping the option to develop their own solutions,” says Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “The FaceMe Platform offers a perfect balance between an all-encompassing software development kit and end-to-end packaged solution, giving developers the freedom and flexibility to deploy facial recognition in the manner that best meets their needs.”

The FaceMe Platform features a complete set of HTTP-based facial recognition APIs with management and testing tools designed for server deployment, scalable architecture for optimized deployment, and a web-based management console to monitor and manage databases and system services in one place, the company announcement says.

The platform is equipped with a facial recognition API set that includes face detection, face template extraction, 1:1 face match, 1:N face search, people grouping, and age, gender, and emotion identification. The FaceMe Platform features tools that allow developers to quickly test or benchmark installed APIs with little coding required, CyberLink claims.

Other features include scalable architecture, an auto load-balancing design, and a set of management console and testing tools. Besides software solutions, CyberLink mentions two out-of-the-box solutions that are packaged with the FaceMe Platform that are usable for any device with a web browser: the FaceMe TimeClock for employee management and time management, and FaceMe Smart Retail for customer analytics that utilizes facial recognition to draw data for retailers. FaceMe Smart Retail will be released in Q2 2022, the FaceMe Platform website states.

The Taiwanese face biometrics and AI company recently joined the FIDO Alliance and updated its FaceMe Security facial recognition software to integrate with AXIS Communications’ security cameras and systems.

