IDSA Identity Management Day 2022 conference details unveiled

The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) has unveiled details about its planned conference to mark this year’s Identity Management Day due to be celebrated on April 12.

The event will take place virtually, and will feature five panel discussions and an interactive exchange to be held on Twitter. The ceremony will also see the unveiling of laureates for the Identity Management Awards 2022.

The focus of the conference, IDSA says, will be on the importance of managing and security digital identities with speakers drawn from different segments of the digital identity industry, the announcement notes.

According to the conference agenda, it will begin with a presentation on ‘Preventing Identity-Related Attacks Today’ with five participants expected. There will be a presentation on the topic of ‘Addressing Identity Challenges for SMBs,’ while another set of participants looks at ‘Identity at the Center of Zero Trust.’

After the Identity Management Day Twitter chat, presentations will follow with topics including ‘What’s Missing in Identity?,’ and ‘The Future of Identity.’

Speakers announced include representatives from Mitre, ForgeRock, and Ping Identity.

As the countdown to the event winds down, potential participants have been advised to register for the online event, and also prepare to take active part in the Twitter exchange.

Digital identity insiders can also get involved in different ways, namely either by becoming an Identity Management Champion, nominating for an Identity Management Award, exploring other resources, or by donating to the Identity Management Day Next Generation Fund.

This year’s edition of Identity Management Day is the second, and IDSA says it serves as a platform to educate business leaders, IT decision makers and consumers on the importance of identity management and key components including governance, identity-centric security best practices, processes, and technology, with a special focus on the dangers of not properly securing identities and access credentials.

