Lumeo updates face biometrics offering, enters new partnerships

San Francisco-based computer vision solutions provider Lumeo has unveiled a number of new updates to its technology and business operations.

First is the integration of the Microsoft Azure Face Service with its library of vision AI (artificial intelligence) models and analytics.

The integration provides AI algorithms that detect, recognize, and analyze human faces in images through the Azure Face Service.

According to the company, the platform is the most flexible way to add face biometrics capabilities to any custom analytic solution.

“Facial recognition technology is a powerful addition to any security and video analytics solutions and we are excited to offer Azure Face Service within our Lumeo Marketplace,” says the company’s CEO Devarshi Shah.

“The ability to detect, capture, and compare facial features has numerous applications, including many that go beyond traditional surveillance activities.”

Lumeo’s face biometrics capabilities include tools to redact or blur detected faces of people recorded in a video to protect their privacy.

Lumeo announces new partnerships

Beyond the partnership with Microsoft Azure, Lumeo also started three new additional collaborations which will allow easy AI vision upgrades for customers’ existing set ups.

The first of them, focusing on Nvidia-powered devices, saw the firm joining forces with Advantech to jointly develop AI Mobile Jetson and DGPU devices, which will integrate Lumeo for a smoother deployment.



The new devices. Credit: Lumeo/Advantech.

The second partnership will be with hardware manufacturer Seneca and will enable integrators and solution providers to procure the aforementioned devices.

Finally, Lumeo has joined forces with edge computer vision software expert Cvedia, to add the company’s AI models with additional third-party pre-built analytics to the Lumeo Marketplace.

“We are pleased to partner with Seneca, Advantech, AIMobile, three of the leading providers of Nvidia Jetson and Discrete GPU (DGPU) powered hardware, manufactured specifically for AI applications,” says Lumeo COO Bob Cutting. “These partnerships will let customers easily install and deploy a complete AI vision solution that integrates with existing security and surveillance infrastructure.”

Lumeo adds new analytic building blocks

The final of Lumeo’s threefold announcements this past week regards the addition of new analytic building blocks to its platform.

Following the upgrade, customers will be able to take the custom analytics solutions they build on the Lumeo platform and then integrate them with video management systems (VMS), data visualization, alerting, and central monitoring systems.

More specifically, VMS integration will support Milestone and Genetec, while data visualization has been enhanced through compatibility with Milestone and Genetec integrations.

Additionally, Twilio SMS integration will now allow system administrators to receive instant text message alerts containing snapshots and live streams.

Finally, the new update also introduces new rules, namely proximity detection, and speed estimation, to enable new applications in industrial, airport, and residential safety scenarios.

“The Lumeo advantage places powerful analytics at your fingertips, letting you build your own video analytics to gain actionable insights into your business and increase the ROI of your existing system without technical expertise,” Shah concludes.

Lumeo also recently hired George Joseph as its new vice president of engineering.

Article Topics

AI | biometrics | biometrics at the edge | computer vision | face biometrics | Lumeo | video analytics | video surveillance