Mississippi State University opens biometric lab for marketing, behavior research

Mississippi State University’s College of Business has opened a biometric lab to aid in biometric marketing and human behavior research for students and staff.

The Market Innovation Lab and Observatory (MILO) sports 12 computer stations equipped with hardware and software for eye tracking, facial recognition, and biometric data collection. The computers connect to biometric sensors that connect to fingers and ears, and come with electroencephalography sensors (EEGs) that monitor brain activity. Danish biometric developer iMotions provides the software to track eye movements and facial reactions.

The university says the platforms will allow for researchers in the College of Business to study how individuals react to different media and situations.

“Having a lab like MILO allows us to look beyond the insights gained from surveys and focus groups,” says Mike Breazeale, associate professor of marketing and director of MILO. “Now we have the ability to look at a wide range of biometric data, which captures the body’s subconscious reactions like heart rate, perspiration and certain brain activity. MILO has tremendous potential to elevate faculty-led research and gives students a unique learning experience that will boost their career prospects.”

Breazeale says in a promotional video for the lab that students are attracted to the technology from across all business disciplines.

Sharon Oswald, dean of the College of Business, says MILO will put students at the forefront of the marketing industry and improve their job prospects, while also serving as an opportunity for businesses to refine their marketing insights from customers.

