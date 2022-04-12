Nametag expands biometric ID document verification capabilities, certified for data security

Nametag says companies using its ‘Sign in with ID’ selfie biometric solution can now ensure digital identity authentication for account recovery or access for people from anywhere around the world.

The artificial intelligence-based system can be used to verify thousands of government-issued identity document types, an announcement from the company states, across approximately 250 countries and territories. ID document scans are followed by submitting a selfie for biometric comparison. The solution also supports selective disclosure.

The company built its proprietary Multi-Factor Identity technology industry standards including OAuth and OpenID Connect 2.0, providing pre-built libraries and SDKs for easy integration with any platform, website, and mobile app.

Reacting to this new milestone, Nametag CEO Aaron Painter said: “Being able to continuously verify a person’s real identity online is a crucial step in making the digital world safer. Today’s authentication methods often leave companies struggling to verify account ownership, especially when a user is locked out or in need of support. Other approaches on the market only verify identity one-time when an account is created, exposing users to greater risk by falling back on traditional credentials thereafter.”

The new capabilities come at a time when Nametag has also earned a security accreditation following the completion of the SOC 2 Type 1 Certification process. The review, the announcement explains, evaluates how the company’s internal controls affect the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems it uses to process users’ data, as well as the confidentiality and privacy of the biometrics and other digital information processed by the systems.

Nametag says its solutions are used by global telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, information technology, education, non-profit, and hosting companies.

The Sign in with ID solution was launched earlier this year to provide passwordless sign-ins with biometrics.

