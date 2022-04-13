Veridos partners to produce Costa Rica’s biometric passports

Costa Rica has contracted Veridos and GSI Sertracen to supply, install, and implement electronic passports with biometric features, according to a press release by Veridos.

In March 2022, Costa Rica announced it would switch to biometric passports to fulfil delayed plans made in 2017 to bring them in by 2020.

Costa Rica’s General Department of Migration and Immigration of the Republic of Costa Rica chose the two companies to supply, install, and implement the electronic passports and personalization systems. The electronic passports will feature polycarbonate data page, the software and hardware for personalization, and Veridos’ CLIP ID solution for color image performance.

Marc-Julian Siewert, CEO of Veridos, comments, “We are very honored to have been chosen by the General Department of Migration and Immigration to be part of the modernization of their ID landscape. Together with GSI Sertracen, we will successfully transform the current machine-readable passport system to a fully-fledged biometric travel document solution. Costa Rica is one of the most advanced countries in Latin America and their passports with our cutting-edge CLIP ID color picture solution will soon reflect that, too.”

Financial and term details of the contract were not disclosed.

Veridos was also recently selected to supply technology and services to support the issuance of biometric passports in countries including Uganda, and integrated the ICAO’s interoperability recommendations for digital travel authorizations or ‘eVisas’ last year.

