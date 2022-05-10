Biometrics use cases, ethics to be examined in webinars from Oosto, Simprints, EAB, FIDO Alliance

A variety of new webinars focusing on different applications of and issues around biometric technologies have been announced by Oosto, Simprints, the EAB, and the FIDO Alliance.

Oosto’s upcoming events highlight role of biometrics in physical security

Israel-based security firm Oosto has announced two separate online events that will take place in May.

The first, scheduled for 11 May at 11am CDT (12pm EDT), will focus on how to use face biometrics and artificial intelligence (AI) with security cameras to prevent violence and ensure stadium safety.

The second one, planned for 19 May at 11am EDT (4pm BST) will explore why organizations should consider physical security as a primary pillar of their cybersecurity strategy.

More specifically, the event will look at how physical breaches can facilitate hacking, as well as vice versa. The 30-minute event will also look at how biometric camera surveillance systems can be deployed to protect businesses’ perimeters as well as other sensitive areas.

Both webinars are free to attend but require registration.

Simprints event looks at ‘responsible biometrics’

Building on its keynote from 2021’s ID4Africa series, Simprints will be running a 60-minute session on “responsible biometrics” on 7 June.

The online session will be led by James Eaton-Lee, director of Privacy, Responsible Data, and Risk at Simprints, and is aimed at practitioners, ICT4D, and tech staff, as well as individuals whose roles include policy, decision-making, funding, and deployment of biometrics and functional identity systems.

The webinar will explore basic data protection planning, modality, needs/benefit assessment, technical considerations including template protection and security, and partner relationships. It will be followed by a Q&A.

This is a free event and with registration available by following this link.

EAB webinar to explore fraud prevention using biometrics

The next virtual lunch talk by the European Association for Biometrics (EAB) will take place on 17 May, 2022, from 12:30-1:30pm CEST.

The event will be chaired by Victor Gomis, fraud and biometrics executive at Nuance, who will share his most recent research.

Gomis will argue that while fraud attempts will possibly never cease to exist, they can be successfully tackled using secure authentication technologies.

Registration to the event is free and can be completed following this link.

Authenticate Virtual Summit looks at healthcare modernization

Organized by the FIDO Alliance, the online summit will take place on 16 June, 2022, at 9am PT, and will look at how the pandemic has pushed the digitalization of the healthcare industry around the world.

At the same time, the Alliance argues that this shift to digital has not necessarily corresponded with the development of valid authentication technologies that are necessary to keep the increased amount of data that needs to be protected safe.

Speakers for the event have not been announced yet, but information about them will become available on this webpage, where webinar registration is also available.

Article Topics

best practices | biometrics | digital identity | EAB | education | ethics | European Association for Biometrics | FIDO Alliance | Oosto | SimPrints | webinar